A Maryville man who disappeared from his home is still missing.
Trenton Ryback, 20, has been missing more than four days since he left his home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
City police officers posted on social media Friday asking anyone who had seen the 6-foot-4-inch, 120-pound man to call 911 or Lt. Detective Carlos Hess at 865-273-3831.
Ryback is believed to be wearing khaki shorts and a light-colored shirt.
A report states Ryback’s father said his son left the house for the U.S. Bank on Foothills Mall Drive but didn’t respond to texts and calls, which his father said is highly unusual.
Officers requested a ping of Ryback’s cellphone, the report stated, but they couldn’t find a signal.
The last call Ryback made from that phone officers pinged was at 2:17 p.m. on July 22.
He was last seen at Pearsons Springs Park walking from the pavilion toward Montgomery Lane, the social media post states.
The report said he was driving a Black 2004 Honda Accord with a bike rack in the back.
