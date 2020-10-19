Officers on Saturday arrested a Maryville man traveling on a bicycle in a drug-free zone while allegedly carrying more than 3 grams of heroin.
Maryville Police officers conducted a “consensual” encounter with Eric Nicholas Adams, 35, Magnolia Street, after he failed to obey a stop sign at Mynders Avenue and North Cedar Street.
State law and Maryville City code require bicycles to obey the same traffic laws as motorized vehicles.
After identifying Adams, officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Blount County.
While speaking with Adams, officers noticed he began to show signs of nervousness, including “being very fidgety and being unable to recall where he was traveling from,” an MPD report stated.
Eventually, Adams admitted to having traveled from a house that is known to officers for the sale of narcotics. Adams admitted to having two needles and using heroin. He told officers he had purchased heroin from the house and had some in his pants pocket.
While searching Adams, officers said they found 1.4 grams of heroin in his pocket and 2 grams in a “paper bindle” in his wallet.
Adams was charged with failure to follow the rule of court and possession of a Schedule I drug. He was being held on a $250,800 bond pending 9 a.m. hearings Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
