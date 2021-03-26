An undercover operation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Human Trafficking Unit and other local agencies resulted in the arrests of a Maryville man and eight others, TBI announced in a Friday press release.
During a two-day period beginning March 24, authorities posted decoy advertisements on websites linked to prostitution to identify people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
Nine men, including Jose W. Salguero, 26, of Maryville, were arrested as a result of the investigation and are booked in the Anderson County jail. Salguero was charged with two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act.
The Oak Ridge Police Department, Seventh Judicial District Crime Task Force, Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Seventh Judicial District Attorney General's Office also participated in the investigation.
Authorities also identified two women as victims of trafficking and offered them services, including housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking program.
