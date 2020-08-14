A 35-year-old Maryville man pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of child rape during a hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
As part of a plea agreement with the state, Leslie Elton Obanion was sentenced by Judge Tammy Harrington to serve 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Obanion will serve 35 years for each charge, but the sentences will run concurrently. He was given credit for time served since his arrest on Oct. 14, 2019.
Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond said in court that if the case had gone to trial, the state of Tennessee would have proven that Obanion performed unlawful sexual acts with two boys who were 10 and 11 years old at the time of the abuse.
“Specifically, the state would prove that on Oct. 3, 2019, a neighbor of the victims contacted law enforcement and reported the two victims had disclosed to her that a male family friend or babysitter performed oral sex on the two minors in exchange for gifts or toys,” Desmond said.
During a joint investigation between Alcoa Police and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Obanion confessed to officers that from November 2018 to September 2019 he performed oral sex on the minors approximately 20 times, Desmond said.
“And on at least one occasion, he had a minor perform oral sex on him,” Desmond said.
If Obanion is released from prison in 2054, he will be on supervised probation for the rest of his life. Obanion will not be allowed to have any contact with the victims and will be required to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.