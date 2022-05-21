Frank Delmar Raines Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday, May 20 for attempted rape and attempted aggravated kidnapping.
The 30-year-sentence, handed down by Blount County Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan, means that Raines will spend the maximum possible amount of time in prison for the crimes of which he was convicted.
Raines, a Maryville resident, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in late January. Prosecutors with the Blount County District Attorney's office argued that he had committed rape and aggravated kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl in 2017.
After hours of deliberation, a jury ultimately determined that Raines, 54, was guilty of two lesser included offenses: attempted rape and attempted aggravated kidnapping.
The woman at the center of the case, whom Raines was convicted of attempting to rape, spoke at his sentencing hearing to stress that the crime and her suffering did not define her. She told the court that, more than a victim, she was, and remained, “a survivor.”
The sentence is meant to reflect not only the seriousness of Raines’ most recent convictions, but also the fact that he has been convicted of a number of different crimes throughout his adult life, Assistant District Attorney Tyler Parks told The Daily Times.
