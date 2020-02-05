A Maryville man was sentenced on Tuesday to serve just less than 22 years in prison after he was convicted on possession of pornography charges.
The United States District Court Eastern District of Tennessee Knoxville Thomas Varlan sentenced George Robert Everhart, 31, to 262 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will be required to register on the national sex offender registry database.
The court also recommended that Everhart receive mental health treatment.
Everhart pleaded guilty in July 16, 2019, in U.S. District Court to two counts of producing and disseminating child pornography from that depicted a child 12 years or younger.
Everhart was indicted by a federal Grand Jury on June 19, 2018. The charges stem from an incident when a Google management engineer found pornographic images of young children in Everhart’s storage account dating back to 2015.
The images were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A Knoxville Police Department investigator previously testified that Everhart admitted to using a hidden camera to take photos of a 10-year-old girl in a bathtub. Everhart also admitted to taking photographs of the girl’s private parts while she was asleep and to possessing photos of a 7-year-old’s genitalia.
Parent speaks out
A parent involved in the case, who requested to remain anonymous, told The Daily Times by phone they weren’t happy about the outcome: “We were very frustrated with his (Everhart’s) attorneys and how they were gloating on Facebook about being rock stars. It was extremely insensitive to the victims because nothing deserves applause on anybody’s behalf in regards to this, especially when you’re talking about small children who are completely defenseless and who have been violated. So that was disgusting.
“But the investigators and the detectives and everybody involved that were with us, they have a very hard job to do. I can’t imagine having to sit and look at the crap they (look at) all day. They were wonderful and I do understand that the law is the law — and we obviously as parents are protecting our children we’re hoping that — if they couldn’t take his life, that they could at least give him life and that didn’t happen. But my official statement on it was ... that true vengeance does belong to God and maybe he’ll let us watch what happens.”
