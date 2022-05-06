A Maryville man was sentenced to 109 months — just over nine years — in federal prison Thursday, May 5 after he pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Bradley Todd Dixon, 37, was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Following his sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Dixon was taken into the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Dixon has admitted to the distribution charges and to possessing images involving “a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age."
Both the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations investigated the incident.
Law enforcement report that after they seized several devices from Dixon’s residence in the summer of 2018, they determined that he possessed materials containing child pornography.
Further, they said, an examination of the devices revealed that Dixon had intentionally distributed child pornography between February and March 2016.
He entered an initial plea agreement, but when law enforcement conducted a second search of his residence on Aug. 26, 2020, they reported finding evidence that he had distributed child pornography as recently as May 2020.
After he serves his sentence, Dixon will be required to register as a sex offender in any state where he resides, studies or works for the rest of his life. He will also be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years after his sentence is up.
Federal sentencing guidelines would recommend that Dixon be subject to imprisonment for a period of time falling between 97 and 121 months. In March, the authors of a sentencing memorandum from the U.S. Attorney's office suggested that Dixon serve a sentence “toward the middle” of that range.
Dixon has admitted to committing violent offenses in the past. In 2016, Dixon pleaded guilty to setting his pit bull on a woman and her puppy. The charges against him at the time included aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, cruelty to animals and having a dog at large, according to previous reporting from the Daily Times.
