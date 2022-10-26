Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Maryville man wanted since April on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
John Edwin Ford, 30, Druid Hill Drive, had been charged with delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance after he was allegedly involved in a heroin purchase, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators with the BCSO Narcotics Unit, a part of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force, obtained a warrant for his arrest after a buy operation in April, according to BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant.
Ford remained undetected until Sept. 1, when deputies at Exxon, 2428 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, spotted a man with a motorcycle who appeared apprehensive to leave while they were present. The man, who BCSO said was later identified as Ford, eventually left with his passenger and failed to come to a complete stop before pulling out into the road. Deputies followed him and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle, but Ford allegedly accelerated away and fled, passing another vehicle illegally in the process.
Deputies did not give chase, but used the motorcycle’s registration to confirm the driver was Ford.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, deputies responded to a report of a wanted person at a home on Honeysuckle Road, Maryville, where they made contact with Ford. He was arrested without incident at 10:25 a.m. and charged with delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license and failure to appear. He was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where he remains in custody in lieu of bonds totaling $63,250 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
