A Maryville man who was featured on a recent Tennessee Bureau of Investigation “Fugitive Friday” Facebook post has been arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service on two counts of violating the sex offender registry.
Deputy marshals took into custody Mason Douglas Wermy, Haley Way, recently by in Lawton, Oklahoma, after the Blount County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for the 28-year-old.
Wermy spent time in federal prison after being charged in Washington with child molestation in 2010, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said.
Upon his release, O’Briant said Wermy absconded from the National Sex Offender Registry and moved to Maryville to live with his mother.
Maryville Police officers and BCSO deputies arrested Wermy on June 18, 2018, after he failed to report a change in vehicle registration within 48 hours, as is mandated by the National Sex Offender Registry.
“He was re-arrested at some point and spent time in prison and was released in April 2019, then went on the run again in July 2019,” O’Briant said.
In April 2019, BCSO issued a warrant for Wermy’s arrest after an investigator for the registry was unable to make contact with him. According to a BCSO report, Wermy also failed to pay his annual sex offender registry fee.
After being featured on TBI’s “Fugitive Friday” post on April 17, O’Briant said BCSO received information that Wermy was living in Oklahoma with a relative.
U.S. Marshals transported Wermy to the Blount County Correctional Facility on July 24. He was being held on a $300,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, July 29.
