Maryville resident Doyle Dunlap won the $100 jackpot for correctly picking all 13 games in Week 1 of The Daily Times' football contest.
Alcoa's Wanda Jackson takes $50 and second place for having only one miss: Oregon State against the winning Purdue Boilermakers. Alcoa's Carl Best won third place and $25 for missing only the Seymour-Volunteer game, won by Volunteer, and the West Virginia-Maryland game, won by Maryland.
Best bested a few competitors by having the closest tiebreaker score: 48 vs. the total 13 scored in the Georgia-Clemson game. The other two-loss players picked even higher tiebreakers.
The jackpot, which requires a perfect score, is reset at $100 for Week 2, with the games listed in the Sept. 7 edition on page 5B. Second place is worth $50 and third $25. Without a perfect slate, there is no first-place winner.
