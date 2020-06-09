A Maryville man won the top prize at the Smallmouth King Bass Tournament in Sevierville.
Jordan Marshall bested a field of 24 anglers at the second edition of the tournament, held Saturday and Sunday at the Little Pigeon River.
Competitors had the option of fishing from the shore, wading into the water or kayaking. Winners were determined by their two-day total length of smallmouth bass greater than 12 inches in length.
Marshall's first-place measurement was 193.5 inches. His largest catch was 18.5 inches long, and his average was 16.5 inches. Brad Sawyer of Seymour finished second with a total length of 144.75 inches.
Competitors came from Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Illinois.
