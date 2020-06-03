The Maryville City Council meeting Tuesday was mostly business as usual as leaders approved the first reading of the 2021 budget. But the gathering was prefaced with the mayor’s special acknowledgment about recent social unrest nationwide and how the city provided services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Rather than his usual prayer seeking wisdom and guidance, Mayor Tom Taylor opened the meeting with appreciation, particularly for law enforcement, in the wake of national protests of police brutality and racial unrest.
“Chief,” Taylor said to Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp, “we appreciate all the work you folks have done, mostly for acting as guardians of the public welfare rather than combatants. We have seen just the opposite throughout the nation. We appreciate the work your group has done to keep that from happening here.”
Recent Blount County demonstrations have seen more than 1,000 residents gather in support of peace and racial justice. There was only a small police presence at the May 31 silent vigil along Lamar Alexander Parkway near Maryville College.
Taylor praised police for “partnering with citizens of goodwill” to address their social concerns.
“There are a lot of things that need to be addressed right now,” Taylor said. “That’s the way we resolve problems: making sure all voices in the community are heard and identifying ways we can make it better.”
He then moved on to praise city employees for keeping services functioning at expected levels, even during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’ve been willing to work under unusual circumstances, different time schedules ... and they’ve done it with amazing calmness and a cheerful demeanor that’s been noticed by the general public,” Taylor said.
He closed with thanks to Maryville City Schools and the partnership of local governments as they navigated the pandemic’s social changes together.
The mayor’s comments were bookended by a public hearing on the 2021 fiscal year and the passage of a proposed budget on first reading.
Finance Manager Mike Swift announced the city actually saw sales tax revenues rise in March, despite economic uncertainty. But he cautioned that leaders are expecting grim April numbers.
Revenues rose $42,542 in March 2020, compared to March of 2019, Swift said in an email.
Maryville’s leaders have expressed confidence about the upcoming budget, and have only put one capital project — a police shooting range at nearly $1 million to build and supply — on hold. The city will move forward with the project, however, if there is not a significant fiscal downturn, officials said.
Spending totals for the proposed 2021 budget are currently set at $213,706,907.
Despite putting one project on hold, the city wants to spend more than $15.5 million in general government capital projects.
Council will meet once more before July 1 to pass the new budget on second reading.
