Maryville Mayor Andy White on behalf of the City Council is proclaiming Sept. 11, 2021, as “Patriot Day” and “National Day of Service and Remembrance,” according to a Friday news release from the city.
“As we all reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the day American life was changed forever, we remember the heartbreaking tragedies of that day,” White said in the release. “We also remember the everyday heroes, those brave souls who faced the danger head-on, and the entire nation as we banded together in unity.”
As part of the proclamation, City Council officially “recognizes, commends, and will always seek to honor the selfless dedication, bravery, and sacrifice displayed as the front-line workers, first responders and volunteers who came to the aid of those in need,” the release stated. “It pays tribute to the same qualities of those who rose to service in defense of the United States and honors the individuals who lost their lives or were injured in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.”
On Dec. 18, 2001, Congress designated Sept. 11 as Patriot Day to be observed annually by the president of the United States, the release noted.
That move requests flags of the United States be flown at half-staff, and that a moment of silence be observed by Americans — many observing at 8:46 a.m. Eastern time — the approximate time of the first attack at the World Trade Center.
On April 21, 2009, Congress requested the observance of Sept. 11 as an annually recognized “National Day of Service and Remembrance.”
The mayor’s proclamation also called all people of the city of Maryville to continue to live their lives throughout the year with the same spirit of unity, service and compassion that was exhibited throughout the United States following the terrorist attacks.
“It is important for us as a nation to remember what we have overcome together and remember our common bond as Americans and as humans,” White said. “I will never forget, and I know the citizens of the city of Maryville won’t either. Let us all join in remembrance as we observe the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.”
A copy Mayor White’s proclamation is attached to the online version of this article at thedailytimes.com.
