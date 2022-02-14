The Public Safety Plaza, a memorial to Maryville Police officers Kenny Ray Moats, John Michael Callahan II, Barton Coker and J.H. Clemens is nearly complete after pandemic-induced delays pushed back its opening.
The plaza, which is situated behind the Maryville Municipal Building, is meant to commemorate the lives and sacrifices of first responders killed in the line of duty. The plaza will include plaques dedicated to the four Maryville Police officers as well as statues meant to represent the roles played by first responders within the community.
The project was initiated several years ago, following the death of Kenny Ray Moats. Moats, the only one of the officers being memorialized to have died in the 21st century, was killed on Aug. 25, 2016 while responding to a domestic violence call. He was 32 years old.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times that the plaza is “pretty much complete, other than cleanup.”
Problems sourcing materials for the memorial pushed the project’s estimated completion date from 2020 to the fall of 2021 and now into the spring of 2022.
Crisp said that the plaza currently lacks only two things. Firstly, the bronze plaquing meant to identify the officers being memorialized has not yet shipped. According to Crisp, the plaquing, which was subject to supply chain issues amid the pandemic, will ship to Maryville on Feb. 18.
Secondly, the four statues planned as part of the memorial — statues of a firefighter, police officer, child and K9 — are not quite complete. After the statues are finished, they are expected to ship from Minnesota to Florida before arriving in Tennessee in the spring.
