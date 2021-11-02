When Jeff Wallace became owner of Maryville Monument Company back in 2007, he knew he was saving a piece of local history.
Wallace owned the building, but the business owners were ready to shut down. Not wanting to see that happen, Wallace purchased Maryville Monument Company and with a business partner, made a commitment to keep the business running. There is only one other monument company in Blount County.
After a few years, Wallace became sole owner.
On Friday, Nov. 5, this business owner and his staff are inviting the public to join them in a celebration of a huge milestone — Maryville Monument’s 100th anniversary. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 804 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. There will be food from CJ’s Tacos, cake, raffles and tours of the business.
History was everywhere Wallace looked.
“I had records back to the 1930s,” Wallace said. “I didn’t want to see it go out of business.”
Because Wallace already was in the construction business, he said Maryville Monument fit right in with his interests. The company does markers and memorials for placement in cemeteries, but much more that is seen all over Blount County and beyond.
The war memorial at the Blount County Courthouse is one example. “We also do a lot of work for UT and all the high schools,” Wallace said. Hall of Fame plaques, brick walkways, benches, neighborhood and church signs, city signage, town emblems and garden stones all are products made here.
“We just got back from Missouri,” Wallace said as he was driving to Georgia earlier in the week to pick up some granite. “We are everywhere.”
When founded in 1921, Maryville Monument Company was located on West Main Street next to Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church; it was named Maryville Marble Company. There were at least five quarries operating in the county at that time in and around Friendsville and Louisville.
Later on, granite was added to the business and the name was changed to Maryville Granite and Marble Works. The Stanley family bought the business, called Maryville Monumental Works in 1943 and moved it to its present location on East Broadway. Wallace would be the next owner when he purchased the business, now called Maryville Monument Company.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Wallace said. “We get to do some neat things for people, which is very rewarding.”
Wallace has been in this community for 40-plus years. He has coached youth football for 30 years and serves as the state administrator for Tennessee Little League.
A business celebrating 100 years in a community is a great achievement, he said.
