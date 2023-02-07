Families, dog-walkers and runners flocked to trails at Sandy Springs Park one February morning. The city of Maryville is nearly done with improvements to the park, which included repaving its trail system, but City Engineer and project lead Kevin Stoltenberg said the city isn’t stopping with Sandy Springs.
Brushed with shadows of tree canopies, trails are popularly used by local residents or those visiting. Stoltenberg said Sandy Springs is one of the busiest parks in the city, given its proximity to three city schools and residences.
“Parks are one of our best assets,” he said. “And so I feel good when we spend our money on our parks.”
Not discounting work to roads or other city maintenance, he said seeing people enjoy improved parks makes the work satisfying. “People out walking their dogs and jogging, and even on a brisk morning like this.”
About five years ago, he said the city started planning upgrades to the park, which at first was to resurface trails, parking spots and sidewalks. “But we decided that really Sandy Springs Park needed way more attention than what we were originally budgeted for,” Stoltenberg said. The city split projects into parts and completed them one at a time as it had funds.
Additional projects included redesigning parking, installing more lighting and resurfacing basketball courts. Stoltenberg said the city had to trim the list to afford the most important upgrades because costs were higher than anticipated.
He estimated the total cost of improvements at $1.5 million — split among several budgets.
The resurfaced basketball courts and new lighting along Montvale Station Road are two of the most impactful upgrades. But Stoltenberg said small projects like adding a new fence around one of the play structures and a retaining wall have also made differences in functionality and appearance. The pavilion and concession stands were also renovated.
Contractors smoothed cracks in the basketball courts, placed a fiberglass mat to reinforce pavement, added a layer of pavement and then coated the surface with different layers to create various colors.
“It’s quite a process,” Stoltenberg said. “But essentially there’s about five new layers on the court from what you would have seen before.” He added the city also painted goal posts and replaced backboards and benches.
Before recent upgrades, lighting along Montvale Station Road was hidden in the tree line, but Maryville Electric department installed lights in front of the sidewalk along the road. At the same time, the electric department upgraded lights for the athletic fields.
More lighting makes the area feel safer, Stoltenberg said, adding that lights are bright enough to read under at night.
Also along Montvale Station, the city moved parking spots from the other side of the road and attached them to sidewalk lining the park. Families don’t have to cross the street with children, and the stalls are at 90-degree angles adjacent to the street — wide enough to unload strollers. The city also widened sidewalks throughout the park.
Although Sandy Springs lost about 30 spots, Stoltenberg said parking was underutilized for a large majority of the year, minus the softball tournament hosted there.
Looking ahead, he said the city is anticipating repaving more park trails, improving more parking and replacing additional pedestrian bridges. As part of the recent improvements relating to Sandy Springs, he said Maryville replaced seven pedestrian bridges from Montgomery Lane to Montvale Road.
He said the city in anticipating 11 more greenway bridge replacements — multiple around the Bicentennial Park area. For the next six years, the city will potentially budget $500,000 for improvements to Bicentennial Park. Amerine and Jack Greene Parks are also on the list.
Smaller-scale upgrades like pavement striping and landscaping are also left to complete at Sandy Springs. Stoltenberg said the city plans to grow low-maintenance trees with pretty blooms once the weather is more supportive. Landscapes like flower beds take more manpower to maintain.
