A Maryville man died in a car crash early Saturday.
Joseph Bullington, 27, Binfield Road, was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo accident at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, in the 3100 block of Morganton Road, authorities said in a Saturday press release.
An investigation by deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit determined Bullington was traveling south on Morganton Road when his vehicle, a 2002 Saturn SL2, went off the right side of the roadway and traveled approximately 80 to 100 yards in a ditch before coming back onto the roadway.
Bullington over-corrected and went off the right side of the roadway again, striking a utility pole on the driver’s side, the release states. Bullington was wearing a seat belt.
Medics with AMR Ambulance Service pronounced Bullington dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
The investigation into the accident is continuing.
This is the second fatal car accident in Blount County this week. On July 28, Aaron M. Christopher, of Knoxville, died in a car accident on Old Walland Highway near Melrose Station Road.
