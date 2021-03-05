The city of Maryville is set to spend at least $400,000 in capital project money for utility work at Laurel Branch Park, where it recently sold several land parcels.
The Maryville City Council this week approved allocating money from recent land sales to plan for and then build sewer and stormwater utilities on either side of the Robert C. Jackson Drive Extension that spans West Lamar Alexander Parkway and Morganton Road.
Nearly a year after the city finished the extension, land on either side of the road — called Laurel Branch Park — is selling quickly.
City officials recently sold 55 acres to Darrell and Rebecca Dillard, Seefried Industrial Properties and Downey Oil Company.
Maryville is technically the land’s developer, according to council notes, which also emphasized that “utilities must be extended to parcels as they are subdivided and sold.”
The $400,000 will cover infrastructure design and construction of the sanitary sewer only, meaning the endeavor eventually will become more expensive because storm sewer and drainage infrastructure costs are increasing.
Funding for the utility project comes directly from money the city secured selling the property — a sort of sudden windfall after the land sat empty for years, roadless and difficult to access.
After three contracted sales are finalized, the city will add more than $7.5 million to its coffers.
The area is currently zoned for industrial use and business and transportation. City Manager Greg McClain told The Daily Times in interviews after land was sold that Laurel Branch Park won’t be used for more residences.
Stream protected
Alongside utility and commercial development, the city also is moving to conserve nearly 30 acres of wetlands along the local Laurel Bank Branch stream.
The council unanimously approved creating documentation that will commit the city to protect the land — co-owned by Maryville and Blount County — from development.
“The city has worked for over three years to get this conservation easement approved by Tennessee Department Environment and Conservation and the Army Corps of Engineers for the wetland,” notes state. “Other than greenway use and approved sewer easements, no use will be made of this area in the future, and it will remain protected wetland in perpetuity.”
This will cost the city as well.
It will pay $5,800 each year for four years to monitor the stream-side land.
Beer permits, speed limits, code changes
In other action Tuesday, council members:
• Revoked an on-premise beer permit for Ethan S. Orley and Philip J. Welker, doing business as RT Lodge.
• Granted an on/off-premise beer permit to Ruby Tuesday Inc., doing business as RT Lodge.
• Approved on second reading an ordinance expanding what kind of restaurants are allowed by special exception in the central community district to include those providing carryout and curbside pickup.
• Approved on second reading painting in auto body shops located in business and transportation districts.
• Approved on second reading the abandonment and zone alteration of land that private companies will be buying from the city on either side of the Robert C. Jackson Drive Extension.
• Approved on second reading an ordinance allowing and governing mobile food parks, which no longer have to be 150 feet away from an existing restaurant, which the first-reading draft of the ordinance required.
• Approved on second reading abandoning some city right of way near land known as the “Doctor’s Lot” at 404 E. Church Ave.
• Approved on second reading $471,552 in fiscal 2020-21 budget spending changes to make several purchases, including police vehicle equipment, a knuckle boom truck, leaf boxes and a memorial statue that may be built outside the municipal center before 2022.
• Approved on second reading changing the customer service policy to reflect updated electric service fees.
• Approved on first reading an ordinance that amends city code to allow perpendicular signs in zones other than downtown.
• Approved on first reading an ordinance adjusting water and wastewater rates and charges for the billing cycle starting in May.
• Approved entirely replacing and updating its personnel rules and procedures.
• Approved a resolution changing its position classification compensation plan providing for a sergeant role at the Maryville Fire Department.
• Approved establishing a 25-mph speed limit for the Northfield neighborhood.
• Approved the reappointment of Jason Pankratz and Burke Pinnell to the Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals.
• Approved appointing Tom Taylor to the Maryville Housing Authority board.
• Approved declaring 18 substation breakers as surplus.
