Maryville is embarking on a branding journey for its downtown area — a city-bankrolled endeavor meant to establish name recognition inside and outside Blount County.
City leadership announced earlier in April plans to gather a “task team” of local government, business and design experts to come up with a “consistent message” for downtown.
Over the next two months, the team will select and hire a consultant to create the new downtown brand, according to a charter City Manager Greg McClain provided council members.
That team includes five representatives from the city, three from the Maryville Downtown Association (MDA) and one design professional.
One of the team members is Pete Simmons, MDA’s executive director. He told The Daily Times on Monday that the team met several times earlier this month to discuss a vision, the city’s future and exactly what they want this brand campaign to accomplish.
“That is part of what this task team is trying to figure out,” he said. “The end result is to write out a request for proposal (RFP) with some of those ideas in it. But after the first meeting, the same questions were asked: ‘What will all this be?’ Most of us have a general idea.”
Those questions are how and why Maryville wants to advertise its downtown area, whether that means regionally pitching the area as a place to live, inviting more people to visit or just helping locals get to know the area more.
The task team had its first meeting mid-April, and continues to talk, trying to figure out the scope of its interest in creating a brand. It will dissolve after the city contracts with a consultant.
“A branding of downtown has been in the mix for years,” McClain told council members during an April 16 work session, noting MDA wanted to get started with branding in 2020, but was delayed by COVID-19. “We’ve agreed to take this on. ... We’ll lead it, we’ll pay for it and they’ll come in with us.”
McClain noted this was a reversal of the original branding plan, where MDA was going to pay for and lead the effort.
This project comes at a time of economic and residential growth for the county as a whole and subsequently for downtown Maryville. Buildings once empty are becoming businesses, property is changing hands and developers are buying land with plans to build retail and residential spaces.
“There’s a lot of growth,” Simmons said. “All you have to do is walk through downtown to see that. ... There’s just a lot going on all of the sudden.”
But he said interest in a more robust downtown didn’t “just happen.” A lot of people have done a lot of work over the past decade, he explained.
One significant accomplishment was getting Maryville downtown officially designated as a Main Street Community by the state — a resource that helps cities all over Tennessee get resources to revitalize and manage their traditional downtowns.
Though the branding project is separate from the Main Street designation, it’s one step of many that leaders are making to engineer a future that may see the city’s heart much busier in the coming two to five years.
According to the charter, the task team hopes to have an RFP complete by early May, accept bids by June 8 and have a branding company under contract by July 6.
Downtown limits for the branding purpose are — east to west — from the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broadway Avenue to the intersection of Lamar Alexander Parkway and Broadway Avenue, and — north to south — from the Blount County Public Library to Lamar Alexander Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.