Maryville leaders are trying to answer a public space question brought on by COVID-19: How should it manage event requests?
On Aug. 21, council members and city leaders gathered for a work session and talked about the fact Maryville was getting at least 20 requests a month to hold events in public spaces such as the Jack Green Park amphitheater and Greenbelt Pavilion.
"We've been approached many times about 'Hey, we want to be outdoors. We want to use a facility for this, that or the other,'" City Manager Greg McClain told attendees. "Our policies have not really been built for that."
Leaders are trying to figure out how to craft specific policies that address the demand for gatherings in city-controlled open spaces.
Administrative Services and Communications Director Jane Groff told The Daily Times this week that, since the meeting, officials are still trying to figure out how to address demand.
That's because, for the past few months, they've had to say "no" a lot.
From fitness clubs to church events, McClain has explained there are limits to how entities can use these public spaces while local governments are still keeping a wary eye on rising coronavirus cases in Blount.
"For instance, we had a church that said we'd really like to use (the amphitheater) every Sunday," he said. "Our policy doesn't currently allow someone to just come in and say 'I want to tie it down for six months for every Sunday.'"
But he said he wants to help the community, too, and that's why the possibility of changing current reservation policies is now under scrutiny.
Leaders did some math on this problem, too, using Geographic Information Systems grid data to measure how many people could fit into certain public green spaces while social distancing at the same time. The amphitheater might be able to accommodate 200 but not 1,000 people, McClain said.
"If you have a church there and you put them on the grid, the next thing I see happening is — whether it's a church or anything else — when you have a large event down there and they don't spread out like they should, then we get calls and (Police Chief Tony Crisp's) people have to go down there, and that's just a use of resources," Councilman and Vice Mayor Andy White noted during the recent work session.
"Right now, that possibility is real because we still let people reserve it," McClain replied.
Between fitness instructors, young ministers who want to teach theology in the park and others, leaders say they're wondering whether or not they should ease up on current practices that adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. That could allow more people in open spaces or even scheduled, repeated reservations.
Groff told officials the real issue is one of management.
"We just have to figure out how we're going to process all of these requests," she said. "It gets used a lot for picnics, wedding showers, reunions." She added one negative of allowing people to have consistent reservations would be decreased availability for the general public.
"We've really tried to be very accommodating," Groff said. "It's just there are certain policies that, if we change them, it would be very difficult to ... pull them back."
Councilman Fred Metz suggested leaders consider making new allowances Mondays through Thursdays, but reserve weekends for the public.
"It pains me a little bit to know that these folks are just trying to make a way," McClain said. "There's just no way to do it indoors."
