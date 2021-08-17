Contractors for the city of Maryville will continue pressure washing municipal parking garages during the upcoming weeks, causing closures that will start Thursday, the city announced this week.
The lower level of the municipal parking garage at 405 E. Harper Ave. will be closed Thursday evening, Aug. 19, through Saturday, Aug. 21.
Cars must be removed from the garage before the work begins Friday morning. The top level of the parking garage will remain open. This garage is near the intersection of East Church and East Harper avenues.
The municipal parking garage at 200 W. Harper Ave. also will be closed for pressure washing at the start of September.
This garage — near the intersection of Cates Street and West Harper — will need to be entirely closed for this work beginning Thursday evening, Sept. 2, through Saturday, Sept. 4.
Some alternative parking areas include the open public lot across the street, the Sam Houston lot near Broadway Towers, the parking lot near the Blount County Courthouse and the Founders Square lot near CBBC Bank.
