The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has named Maryville native Owen Driskill its assistant provost and chief operating officer, the school announced Thursday.
Driskill will manage operations within the Office of the Provost, as well as special projects "related to the office's and the university's mission and vision," UT said in a press release.
"Owen’s wealth of experience will be such an asset to the Office of the Provost and to the university in his new leadership position," Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick said in the release. "He’ll serve an integral role on the campus leadership team."
A graduate of Austin Peay State University and East Tennessee State University, Driskill most recently was the assistant director of news and information in UT's Office of Communications and Marketing. He also previously worked for Roane State Community College.
