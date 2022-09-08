Maryville City Council sent a letter of lost confidence to its two representatives on the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors on Thursday.
Conversations between council members and City Manager Greg McClain had been ongoing for weeks after the discussion was spurred at a recent council work session. Members disagreed on how aggressive the message should read.
The final version nodded in appreciation to the 14 years each representative, David Pesterfield and David Cockrill, served on the board and notified the two that neither would be reappointed once their terms end.
Harold Naramore’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer of BMH in June gave rise to concerns from Blount County’s three governmental bodies. Each mayor signed a letter requesting a thorough review of Naramore’s appointment process, because their offices had received complaints from the community that the proper process had not been followed.
“The Maryville City Council appointed both of you to this board, and we as members of the City Council reached out to express our displeasure in what seemed to be a rushed decision devoid of any processes as required by law and board by-laws,” Thursday’s letter from council states.
It further contends that council requested Naramore be appointed as an interim CEO while a professional search was conducted. After the initial letter signed by each mayor, the BMH board responded that they had followed the selection process but The Daily Times had not published a public meeting notice — sent via fax the day before the June 9 meeting, which led to one of the concerns voiced by the community and mayors.
The letter from the BMH board also noted that the hospital is struggling financially and strategically. And Naramore’s appointment was a leap forward in addressing those challenges. The hospital announced two more leadership changes in hospital administration shortly after Naramore’s appointment, also noted as steps in the strategic plan to establish a firm chain of command in leadership.
The board held a second vote to reaffirm Naramore’s selection as CEO at the end of June. During that meeting, one of the board members said the hospital needed a new CEO as quickly as possible, not in the near or distant future.
Maryville council’s letter denounced that decision.
“These processes are in place for a very important purpose, and that purpose is to give transparent credibility to the selection of hospital corporate leadership,” the letter states.
One of the city’s board representatives, Pesterfield, served on the executive committee of the BMH board that interviewed internal candidates, according to the response letter from BMH in June. However, Maryville city administration and officials have said they were unaware a new CEO was in the process of being appointed until BMH released the information to the public.
Discussions between council and city manager McClain during the recent work session questioned the loyalties of the city’s appointees on the BMH board and why the two had failed to communicate with the city about what was going on with the selection process.
Councilwoman Sarah Herron has been vocal in her disdain for the actions of Cockrill and Pesterfield and called for more extreme measures to be taken — removing the two from their appointed board seats before the end of their terms. But council ruled 4-1 against including that language in the letter.
Herron said she has personally received many calls and complaints from the community about Naramore’s appointment and the process of, as has the city itself.
Cockrill and Pesterfield did not respond to The Daily Times’ request for comment by press time on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.