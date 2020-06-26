The Tennessee Department of Health has suspended a Maryville registered nurse's license for at least one year after finding her guilty of unprofessional conduct.
Claudia Fisch failed to maintain records for each patient she saw and engaged in acts of dishonesty related to nursing, according to the May Disciplinary Action Report. In addition to the suspension, she must obtain continuing education credits.
