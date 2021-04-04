Blount’s first medication-assisted opioid treatment clinic opens Wednesday at 6 a.m. and staff will spend week No. 1 seeing the first patients on its 200-person waitlist.
Talbott Legacy Centers or “TLC Maryville” will begin admitting patients April 7, less than a year after it secured zoning approval from the city.
Setting up services at 1821 W. Broadway Ave., in the lower building of the Wiley Boring Center, clinic leadership said in a news release TLC will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and will see five to seven patients a day.
Addiction treatment using a specifically non-residential, medication-assisted approach is new to Blount, but the people leading the clinic are not.
TLC President Zachary Talbott is a Maryville native. He founded, ran and sold other similar clinics in Georgia and North Carolina in recent years, but is returning to continue that kind of work in his hometown.
He announced in the Friday release TLC added board-certified physician Dr. Benjamin Roe and advance practice nurse Erin Talbott, the president’s cousin, to its staff.
Roe formerly worked in the Blount Memorial Hospital emergency department and will serve as TLC’s medical director; Erin Talbott has a master’s of science in nursing, worked in labor and delivery at BMH for seven years and will serve as part of TLC’s medical team, according to the release.
“We are thrilled that our medical team will be led by a physician with the breadth of experience found in Dr. Roe’s (CV),” company President Talbott said in the release. “And we couldn’t be more humbled Erin has decided to join our team. Pregnant women are among the most vulnerable of the population we serve. Assuring comprehensive health care for pregnant women with opioid-use disorder ... is among the greatest of joys I have experienced as an opioid-treatment professional.”
Talbott told The Daily Times by phone Friday that TLC leaders and staff are eager to get started, though they expect the hours to be long at first because the demand is so high with 200 prospective patients already on the waitlist.
“What we’re now faced with is getting people in as quickly as possible and doing so in a way that doesn’t compromise the quality of service each patient deserves,” he said. “They deserve to have someone spend the amount of time necessary with them to do a complete and comprehensive assessment and linking them to services outside our facility if need be.”
Doing one new admission is time consuming, he explained, which is what limits them to seeing only five to seven patients a day.
“I would prefer it to be closer to five, but we will burn the midnight oil to make it seven,” Talbott said.
While he said mindful of potential staff burnout, he also knows the opioid rates are worsening, in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s why the center wants to provide not just addiction services, but a handful of basic health services where possible, too.
Namely, they want to provide COVID-19 vaccines: The clinic will offer shots to those who want them. They just secured 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 200 Moderna, Talbott said.
“We really want to be partners to this community and help advance the public health of Blount County whether it’s related to substance use or beyond because we’re a medical facility so we can help with some of these things,” Talbott said.
According to the release, TLC Maryville is now licensed by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, certified by the federal Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration and registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration. It has applied for accreditation by The Joint Commission behavioral health care accreditation program.
