Maryville’s fiscal 2021 budget passed final City Council approval Thursday but not before a resident asked leaders to reconsider greenlighting a proposed police firing range that may receive funding in the new fiscal year.
After a unanimous and final council vote on the proposed budget, the city locked in a more than $213 million operating budget, a drop from the fiscal 2020 proposed operating budget of about $216 million.
City Finance Manager Mike Swift said in an interview following the meeting that revenue and expenditures are both down due to COVID-19 cutbacks.
However, city leaders have expressed optimism about the fiscal future in meetings and interviews before Thursday’s final vote, noting revenue streams may be more steady than expected, despite the virus’s crippling economic effects.
That’s partially why the city still is moving forward with a variety of capital projects ranging from bridge repair to a new greenway trail near the downtown area, to a firing range and accompanying equipment.
‘Past its time’
The range and equipment are set to cost a total $960,000 and, in discussions before the final budget passed, officials said they would be willing to delay the project if revenue streams slow later in the year.
The project had been in the works for about 12 years, City Manager Greg McClain noted Thursday.
Maryville resident Jackie Palmer spoke to council members before the budget vote, voicing her opposition to the spending.
“Our military, homeland security, FBI, CIA and our local police could not protect us from this virus,” Palmer said to the council. “Other safety concerns like reliable housing, food and security and mental and physical health — including substance abuse — are not adequately addressed. Our community is the last line of defense for people who are struggling, and the national and state governments fall short.”
Palmer argued that agencies like churches and outreach groups create a safety net for the vulnerable and allow governments like Maryville’s to focus on policing. She expressed her thanks for and friendship with local law enforcement and the work they do.
But she also questioned the merits of spending nearly a million dollars on a facility she argued would not serve the city as effectively as organizations.
“I think expanding what the city considers public safety is part of what the Black Lives Matter movement is about,” Palmer said, reflecting on protests that have taken center stage in May and June. “But don’t take my word for it. Ask them yourself. You’ve already worked with Blount County United in the past, which brings us back to the shooting range. This project may be past its time.”
She urged council members to talk to organizations before they decided to spend the money, closing by saying the range’s appearance in the budget “disregards everything that has happened this year.”
Mayor Tom Taylor responded by asking Assistant Police Chief Greg Cooke, who was present at the meeting, how many times officers had discharged their weapons in the past year.
“We’ve not had any on-duty shootings (in the last year),” Cooke replied. “But I can tell you that over the last couple of years we’ve had several.”
Taylor noted most training that officers receive is on how to diffuse tense situations.
“Our police department has resisted the temptation to militarize,” he said. “One of the main functions of this facility would be for them to not draw their weapons ... to not shoot their weapons.”
Leaders argue for firing range
Councilman Tommy Hunt asked Palmer to send officials a list of things she wanted them to look at “that isn’t a firing range.”
Palmer has approached both Taylor and McClain about rethinking firing range spending.
McClain replied in an email obtained by The Daily Times that the value of both officers’ and residents’ lives played a role in the decision to build the range.
He wrote it also would be a premier facility for the region.
“If we are ever able to purchase this range, it will be a training center for the East Tennessee region,” McClain emailed Palmer. “There is no center like this in all of East Tennessee. For a small fee to cover cost of consumable materials and to help pay the capital cost, every police jurisdiction can train their officers to better equip them deal with real life situations using virtual training.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.