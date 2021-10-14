Petro's Chili and Chips is hosting a fundraiser event for Blount County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Oct. 25.
The Petro's is located at 1427 W Lamar Alexander Parkway, a release from BCSO states. It adds that the event is from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., which is an hour and a half extension to their normal business hours.
The release states that Petro's will be donating 30% of their sales during the event to BCSO for their annual Shop with a Cop event in December that is for underprivileged and at-risk youth.
