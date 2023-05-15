A request to build 150 townhomes off East Lamar Alexander Parkway was back before the Maryville Planning Commission Monday night, May 15.
In January, Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals in a split vote signed off on allowing townhomes to be built on the commercial-designated property. The grassy, half paved lot was formerly owned by Walmart, which abandoned plans to build a store. Zoned business and transportation, the property required a special exception for townhomes to assure residences are appropriate for the area.
Planning commissioners first saw and approved plans for the Smoky Mountain Crossroads townhomes in February, when developers presented how it would divide into buildings, open space and roads.
The planning commission unanimously signed off on the more detailed plans Monday that give Home Development Inc. the go-ahead to start building. The company still will need to apply for and receive all the appropriate permits from city staff.
The neighborhood is projected to be finished with construction by 2026, said Bruce Gleisner, a vice president with Home Development Inc.
Neighbor to the property off Woodland Acres Drive, Hunter Ramsey, has followed the development closely in meetings. Ramsey raised a concern to the BZA in January about losing access to his home once construction for the townhomes starts.
Developers’ plans in February showed how access will be maintained through two different phases of construction.
Ramsey’s driveway is currently connected to Woodland Acres Drive. With the development, Woodland Acres will be turned into townhomes and new access roads. An extension to Amerine Station Road will be one of five new roads dissecting the townhome neighborhood, and Ramsey’s driveway will have a new connection from that extension.
On Monday, Ramsey and his wife wanted to ensure changes in access to their driveway wouldn’t disrupt city services, such as for a fire or safety emergency.
“We have an almost 1-year-old,” Emily Ramsey said. “That’s a choking hazard; that’s a falling hazard. I want to know that if I call 9-1-1, they’re not going to have a problem finding us because of a new development.”
Gleisner said he has worked through concerns with emergency services but is still working with the postmaster about mail delivery.
Buffers, turning lanes
In addition to working with the Ramseys on access to their home, Gleisner said he’s planning to enter a private agreement with neighboring property owners to create a sufficient barrier between townhomes and neighboring houses.
The city has three sets of guidelines for barriers and buffers, none of which suffice what the neighboring property owners want. One option mandates developers install a fence with landscaping on the side of adjacent property owners. A second option allows a buffer and landscaping with no fence.
Ramsey said he and other property owners want a fence but don’t want workers maintaining landscaping 30 feet from the back of their house. Gleisner said although the development would not be required to have a fence with the current design, he’s likely to work with the neighbors to still install a fence on the property line.
“We don’t always see developers work this closely with the residents,” planning commissioner Keri Prigmore said to Ramsey. “So count this as a blessing.”
A traffic impact study estimated the neighborhood would generate 1,400 trips on average each weekday once fully built out — 80 in the morning rush hour and 110 in the evening.
Although the study didn’t state the neighborhood needs a right turn lane for westbound travelers, driving toward Maryville, city engineer Kevin Stoltenberg said the city and Tennessee Department of Transportation want a lane built there now rather than later when it’s someone’s back yard.
As plans are presented now, a traffic light at the intersection of the highway and entrance into the neighborhood is not warranted by TDOT. More commercial development in the area, either at the front of the townhome neighborhood or across the highway, could encourage a new traffic signal.
Gleisner said the neighborhood’s entrance lines up with Woodland Drive on the opposite side of East Lamar Alexander to make a traffic light easier to install in the future. Stoltenberg also said the city plans to create a second entrance into the neighborhood by connecting the Amerine Station Road extension to the already existing Amerine Station Road in 2027 or 2028.
Roads within the Smoky Mountain Crossroads development will be named after popular trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
About 16% of the total property — 4.5 acres of a total 28 acres — will be open space. Gleisner said all but one low area of it will be usable, and he would like to see some of it striped for a soccer or football field. A local soccer team is currently using the property to practice.
