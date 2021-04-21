The Maryville Regional Planning Commission OK’d a final plat during its April meeting for a “Greenway Village” project, set to bring several shops to central Maryville in the coming years.
Commissioners unanimously approved designs for the village, set to be built around the former Kizer & Black law offices, overlooking Jack Green Park and on either side of a new stretch of greenway.
The site is 4½ acres and zoned central community.
Developer James Tomiczek had designs originally approved in 2019 when he first conceived the project.
New plans subdivide the project, align greenway easement and consolidate abandoned parts of Cates Street and Highland Avenue with local properties.
Tomiczek is working on three projects in Maryville’s heart, all focused on living space and retail and all in various stages of completion.
He told The Daily Times by phone Wednesday his “best guess” as to when the village project would start was spring 2022.
Envisioning it as a destination area modeled off small, beachside shop-and-restaurant towns in the Florida Panhandle, Tomiczek said he wants the village to be ideal for date nights and something fun for families strolling through the city.
Elsewhere in the city, he’s building townhomes next to Pistol Creek on a piece of land known as the “Doctor’s Lot” near the intersection of East Church Avenue and Sevierville Road.
That project is set to begin construction in May, Tomiczek said, noting though he hasn’t opened leasing yet — construction costs are too volatile to do so right now, he said — people are already interested in buying space in the yet-to-be-built residences.
In Maryville’s downtown proper, Tomiczek is also working to build a mixed townhome and retail development on West Broadway Avenue’s “grassy knoll,” next to Substance Solutions.
That project has been in the works since early 2020. Tomiczek said it could start construction by fall at the earliest and next spring at the latest.
In other business during Monday’s meeting, planning commissioners:
• Approved Belle Investments Company’s request for final plat approval for Morgan Park Phase 3 at Beech Tree Cove.
• Approved Sherman Meadows Inc.’s request for final plat approval for new plans for Lot 18 of the Meadows at Broady Place at Broad Run Drive.
• Approved Country Meadows Corp.’s request for final plat approval for the Worthington Phase 5 subdivision at Worthington Boulevard.
• Approved Concord Properties Inc.’s request for preliminary plat approval for the Spyglass Loop subdivision on Doral Drive. Royal Oaks Housing Authority leaders during the meeting said they wanted to talk to developers about water runoff in the area as construction potentially gets underway.
