A Blount County property owner, Nelson Russell, wants to repurpose his land into a Dollar General store. Increasingly, Russell said people have called to complain about his “junk yard” off Sevierville Road.
The Maryville Planning Commission denied recommendation to annex the property — 1.5 acres off Sevierville Road in front of Northfield Drive — during their monthly meeting last night.
The vote will continue for final denial or approval during the next two Maryville City Council monthly meetings.
A variety of used farm equipment currently rests on the property, and it neighbors a gas station and convenience store annexed into Maryville in 1995.
In order to develop a Dollar General, Russell requested the 1.5 acres be annexed and zoned as business and transportation. The next door gas station is zoned for mixed use, while the surrounding property within Maryville is zoned for residential.
“I think this is short-sided, to put a commercial development there,” City Councilman Fred Metz said.
“I think that would lead to some criticism from the neighbors,” Metz later added, “And I certainly wouldn’t blame them either.”
While Metz and other planning commission members didn’t support annexing and rezoning to develop the store in city limits, Russell said county officials told him their suburbanizing zoning wouldn’t allow the square footage of the store and that the property was a “doughnut,” meaning Maryville city limits surrounded it.
If annexed into Maryville and zoned per the request, it would be the only commercially zoned property in the city and Blount County from Sevierville Road west to South Everett High Road.
Metz said the development of an annexable area outside city limits can be challenging.
“We really don’t have the opportunity to try to make that a part of an overall concept of what we’d like to see happen there,” Metz said. “Because we can’t annex when we would like to, we have to annex when somebody wants us to.”
He doubted surrounding neighbors of the property would be requesting annexation anytime soon.
Maryville development planning staff noted that a neighborhood zoning instead of business and transportation could accommodate a Dollar General, if no merchandise or goods were displayed outside the building. Neighborhood zoning also noted that it applied to “low-volume traffic generators.”
Metz said he knew how traffic could flock to a Dollar General, especially on a roadway like Sevierville Road that is classified for high-capacity.
Maryville Deputy Development Services Director Jordan Clark noted that in its current condition, if annexed, the property wouldn’t generate a lot of revenue for the city. However, he said it could generate sales tax revenue and more property tax if developed into another business, like Dollar General.
