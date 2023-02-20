The Maryville Planning Commission unanimously recommended bringing a 95-acre property along U.S. 411 into the city during a meeting on Monday, Feb. 20.
If ultimately annexed by Maryville City Council the property has potential to develop into a broad span of businesses. The land is bordered by the large Royal Oaks neighborhood on its west side, U.S. 411 to the south and Cherokee Heights — a neighborhood outside of city limits — to the north and east.
The owners, the Robertson and Weathers families, requested the city annex their land and designate it for broad commercial uses allowed within the business and transportation zone. Properties along the highway have the same zoning designation.
The planning commission had considered the annexation in January but postponed voting until February to gather more information and have more voting members in attendance. The extension route for Robert C. Jackson Drive, which terminates to the north of the 95 acres, was a major point of uncertainty.
Brookfield Renewable Power Inc. owns an easement with power lines that intersects the middle of the 95-acre property, and the city of Maryville has intentions to route the drive extension through that easement.
During the planning commission meeting, Public Services Director Angie Luckie said she is steadily working up a line of communication with Brookfield, and it hasn’t shown negativity toward allowing the drive extension through the property.
If paved in the future, that would create easier access to the 95-acre property. As the property is designed now, the only access is from U.S. 411.
One Royal Oaks resident asked the planning commission to hold off on the annexation request until the city receives a definite answer from Brookfield. Council’s appointee to the planning commission, Fred Metz, said the city has the right to file for eminent domain, if necessary, to complete the drive extension.
Deputy Development Services Director Jordan Clark added developers would have to make the property accessible to gain approval for any plans.
Planning Chair Keri Prigmore encouraged members of the crowd to keep thoughts on the potential drive extension separate from the annexation request. “This has nothing to do with the extension of Robert C. Jackson,” Prigmore said. “This has to do with a request from a family that would like to develop it.”
Royal Oaks opposition
The Royal Oaks Property Owners Association sent a memorandum to the city of Maryville noting its opposition to zoning the property business and transportation. One of the points of contention ROPOA noted is the distance the property stretches to the north without connection to a roadway.
The property boundary between the 95 acres and Royal Oaks is almost a mile long, ROPOA Vice President Carl Frizzell said during Monday’s meeting.
Property owners requesting annexation did agree to a 100-foot buffer along the property boundary, but ROPOA and residents of the subdivision who spoke during Monday’s meeting said they don’t believe the buffer is wide enough to protect from commercial development encroaching.
Prigmore said 100 feet is larger than she has seen between other residential neighborhoods and businesses with the same commercial zone, mentioning a couple of fast food restaurants along East Lamar Alexander Parkway and in front of residences.
The 100-foot buffer would be zoned to allow light commercial uses, such as offices, or residences like townhomes. Metz questioned the feasibility of a 100-foot-wide buffer zone.
He and planning commissioner Dan Monat said a larger buffer could make developing it easier. City Manager Greg McClain added once a developer would approach the city with plans for the 95 acres, the developer could request a larger buffer zone to fit plans. One hundred feet is a minimum agreement between current property owners and ROPOA.
Several residents of the neighborhood, along with ROPOA’s memorandum, also proposed using the property instead to expand Maryville City Schools, which is planning a high school and elementary school expansion as well as relocating the Central Office.
After the meeting McClain and Metz said the city hasn’t considered purchasing the property to expand MCS, but that is ultimately a question left to the school board.
The Royal Oaks memorandum noted how members of council have stated the city doesn’t need more residential zoning and adds that within the business and transportation zone, Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals could permit dense, attached residential developments, like apartment complexes or townhomes.
ROPOA also stated its concern for a precedent the city may be setting for other properties near the neighborhood, noting former golf holes owned by Foothills Golf LLC and Blount Memorial Hospital, as well as existing farmland.
