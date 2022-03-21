A new apartment complex may soon be in the works in Maryville.
The property owner of 6.6 acres off Belfast Street, near the Alcoa Highway and West Lamar Alexander Parkway intersection, requested to be rezoned for the development of multi-family residences. The property is now split between residential and high-intensity retail zoning.
The Maryville planning commission last night unanimously recommended to rezone, which will then be voted on during the next two Board of Commissioners’ meetings and, lastly, the board of zoning appeals before it’s fully approved.
Belfast property owner and developer, Myers Development, wants to build up to 13 residential units per acre — a total of about 86 new units.
Keeping annexation and new development growth manageable for the school system is a main concern from city staff, elected officials and the public.
The Belfast property presented another challenge.
Roadway access into the property does not currently support the traffic that would spur from a multi-family residential development.
In order to accommodate accessibility, developers would need to connect a roadway to the soon-to-be extended Foothills Mall Drive. The city expects the drive extension to be completed by winter, and it will route west beyond its current intersection with Alcoa Highway.
Development of the 6.6 areas off Belfast was formerly in the planning commission agenda and voted down because no end-date was in site for the extension of Foothills Mall Drive.
If plans for the multi-family development fell through but the property was still rezoned, any commercial developments would be able to build there, given a few high-intensity exceptions like landfills.
The commission voted down a different rezoning during last night’s meeting after some members and the public voiced concern.
Deanna Long requested the rezoning of 6.3 acres between Ivy Ridge Lane and West Lamar Alexander Parkway to build self-storage units. One problem the majority of commission members had with rezoning was Long’s intent to include a secondary access point connected to Ivy Ridge.
Adjacent property owner, James Estep, also spoke in opposition. Estep said he, his wife and their neighbors fear it could negatively impact their property values due to increased traffic along Ivy Ridge.
Long’s property would also have had an accessible drive from West Lamar, and she said the traffic onto Ivy Ridge would be minimal. The property itself, she said, would be limited access to paying customers with a code to get into the locked gates.
Maryville City Manager Greg McClain and Steve Greene voted in favor of the rezoning.
Other commission members raised concern for a commercial use property having access to a residential road and a zoning change that would allow for a wide-range of commercial uses, which is the same zoning change recommended for the multi-family residential development off Belfast.
“If you sell the property, now we have a (business and transportation) zoning that can have extra whatever — businesses, commercial businesses that can come there,” commission chair Keri Prigmore said. “My thought process is in the future and how it could affect the residences who are already there.”
