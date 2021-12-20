The Maryville Municipal Planning Commission deferred action Monday, Dec. 20, on a homeowner’s request to annex property on Windsor Drive but offered little hope for approval.
The 121-year-old home Ridge Carter bough in 2016 at 202 Windsor Drive borders the city on both Windsor and Chesterfield drives. Carter told the commission 99% of the Windsor Park neighborhood is in the city already.
The home already is on city water, sewer and power. A letter from Ridge and Susan Carter to the commission said the Maryville school bus drops off neighbors’ kids in their driveway, and the city’s waste collection route passes their home too. They want their children to attend the same schools as their friends across the street and down the road.
Chair Keri Prigmore told Carter, “I would love to take everybody,” but the city has broader concerns.
“The minute you say, ‘Yes, we’ll take this one house.’ Then the next house, how do you ever say you couldn’t,” explained City Manager Greg McClain, a member of the commission. “From a pragmatic standpoint we’ve kind of said either the spigot is open or shut.”
The city has opened it on rare occasions, he said, such as for the recent development around Robert C. Jackson Drive, to get developers to work with the city.
Right now the city is allowing for the residential growth that is possible within its existing boundaries.
“On the surface it’s just one family ... but once you say yes to one, there’s really no way to say no to anybody else,” McClain said.
If city council wants the planning commission to consider annexations, it needs to help develop criteria, McClain said, adding that he thinks the criteria to allow only some would be “extremely hard, if not impossible.”
The commission voted to defer action on the Carters’ request until after a workshop with the city council.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Moratorium extension{/span}The commission on Monday extended for another year, to Dec. 31, 2022, a moratorium on integrally designed subdivisions, which under existing subdivision regulations may create lots without regard to minimum lot size, width or setbacks.
Currently the regulations lack objective criteria for whether to approve or deny requests for those subdivisions, planning staff noted in documents prepared for the meeting.
No one spoke about the issue at a public hearing before the commission meeting.
The planning commission also approved the abandonment of a right-of-way on Market Place Drive, sending the request to the city council, but encouraged the developer to work with an adjacent landowner to address his concern in the interim.
The developer of property to the east is planning an L-shaped retail building that would require large retaining walls, one of which would extend into the existing right-of-way stub, which appears as an incomplete intersection now.
Originally plans were to continue Market Place Drive east, but planning commissions staff said given the terrain and planned development that is no longer viable.
Larry Headrick, who owns adjacent property with his son, is concerned about losing about 42 feet of frontage along Market Place Drive.
“What we would love to see is have the developers work that out among themselves,” McClain said.
Other action
In other action the planning commission approved:
• A request from KLV LLC to change the Future Land Use Map for property at 806 Broyles Ave. from Residential to Mixed Use. KLV has been approached by a title company, mortgage company and insurance companies about using the property, owner Jay Blevins told the commission. The lot is bordered on three and part of the fourth side by Mixed Use property.
• Final plat approval for a resubdivision of lots 4 and 5 in the General Quarter’s subdivision, adding property from a rear lot to them.
• Abandonment of an alley between Front and Columbus streets.
