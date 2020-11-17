After trying to get planning approval since March, the Morgan Park Phase 2 development along the Robert C. Jackson Drive extension in Maryville scored approval Monday.
Planning commissioners voted unanimously during their Nov. 16 meeting to approve plans for a portion of Morgan Park Phase 2 where developer Belle Investments Company is building single-family detached homes.
This phase of work will see 11 lots developed, according to planning notes.
Changes to the original plans included modifications to the lot widths and the addition of 5-foot setbacks.
Morgan Park is only one of several residential projects emerging in the Robert C. Jackson/Morganton Road area. Projects currently underway there include apartments, townhouses and single-family homes.
Commissioners also approved a Cantrell Engineering and Surveying request on behalf of Caleb Hazelbaker for preliminary and final approval of plans to consolidate six lots at 1003 Broyles Ave. into one lot.
