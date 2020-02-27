With an eye on roadside economic activity throughout the city, Maryville planners have looked at a few trends and decided changes need to be made.
During a Feb. 21 work session, council members and city staff had a chance to hear a proposals that would more thoroughly regulate roadside sales operations and food trucks.
City Planner Jordan Clark presented a series of items to council members, some that are set to appear on a March agenda.
But a discussion about rouge pop-up businesses and portable food vendors was born out of management issues the city wants to keep its eye on.
Roadside businesses
The first of these considered creating a permitting process for temporary uses, mainly centered on where individuals or businesses can sell merchandise.
“Things like Christmas tree sales, people who set up to sell furniture, people who set up to do windshield repair,” Clark said. “What we want to be able to do is put in a permitting process for that: number one make sure that’s allowed, but also to make sure they’re not impeding traffic.”
Clark said it was his opinion that, on vacant lots, there probably shouldn’t be temporary sales. “We don’t have that many vacant lots fortunately,” he noted. “But it’s kind of an issue where somebody gets around some of our rules just by buying an empty piece of land (and renting it out).”
He said there have been some sales on 411 properties that have caused blocked driveways or impeded on other people’s property. These included tractor trailers used for storage and at least one person who was selling furniture.
In a presentation on the matter, planning staff listed tent sales, flowers, produce and services like cellphone repair and car detailing as operations that may need to be permitted in the future.
Such a permit could build in rules concerning a limitation on hours of operation and exemptions for events in the city.
The city is also exploring ways to prohibit food tents entirely on public and private property.
Food truck parks?
Clark also introduced ideas for similar regulations on food trucks.
Maryville is the only local government with outlined rules on the portable meal venues, but city planning proposed the idea of allowing food truck “parks” in the city.
“Should we allow (these) and if we should, how and under what conditions?” Clark posed to the council. “What we’re looking at doing is clarifying that ... a food truck can’t be the sole use of a property.”
Regulations do not necessarily prevent this right now, Clark indicated, and nothing is necessarily stopping individuals from opening a park-type situation with hookups and space for at least one truck.
However, he said there could be some way to allow these kinds of parks provided things like bathrooms and electricity were installed.
”And there is a person who’s looking to develop something just like that,” City Manager Greg McClain said during the work session.
“Is that something you all want to see allowed in some sort of fashion in Maryville?” Clark asked.
Council members responded enthusiastically.
“This is about saying ‘I’m going to take a half-acre of land, and I’m going to develop hookups, and every Friday night, 10 of them go up.’ It’s really like an event,” McClain explained.
Maryville is not the only local government considering a growth in the food truck market. Townsend’s planning commission is also thinking about ordinances regarding if, when and where to allow them.
The mobile restaurants are popular in Knoxville, a city whose existing food truck park may be a model for Maryville, should the city choose to change ordinances in the near future.
