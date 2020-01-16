Maryville police officers arrested a 42-year-old man after police allege he was harboring a runaway juvenile in his home.
Officers charged Danny Lee Williams Jr., of Maryville, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, with harboring/hiding a runaway child. Williams was released on Jan. 14 on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Police officers were investigating a case of a runaway juvenile male, and officers had information that led them to believe the juvenile may be at Williams’ Maryville home, MPD Chief Tony Crisp said. When officers spoke to Williams at the front of the house, he told police that the juvenile had been at the house but was no longer there.
During the conversation on Tuesday, officers noticed a person run out from the back of the home, and police confirmed it was the juvenile they were looking for.
MPD officers don't often charge individuals with the misdemeanor crime of harboring/hiding a runaway child, Crisp noted.
“It is a violation, and he did that by telling us that the (juvenile) wasn’t there,” he said.
