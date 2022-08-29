Maryville Police officers arrested two men who fled the scene of an attempted burglary on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at Atchley Apartments, 100 Atchley Drive, Maryville, where a man said two males were attempting to break into his girlfriend’s apartment through the window while his girlfriend was inside. According to a police report, officers arrived on the scene at 10:29 a.m. and found two males in a vehicle in the parking lot. When law enforcement approached the vehicle on foot, the report says the men fled the scene in the vehicle, prompting officers to give chase.
Police eventually cornered the vehicle at Stonetree Apartments, 203 Stonetree Drive, Maryville, where the men allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot but were apprehended using K9 units. The subjects were identified as Lohang Tut Tel, 23, Andy Carr Avenue, Alcoa, and Abdul Kadir Syiddy, 22, Atlanta. Both denied having driven the vehicle.
After conducting a search of the car, officers allegedly found three bags with a total of three ounces of marijuana. Both Tel and Syiddy denied possession of the marijuana.
Officers arrested Syiddy at 11:38 a.m. and Tel at 11:40 a.m. and charged both with felony evading arrest, aggravated burglary, vandalism and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. They are each being held in lieu of bonds totaling $21,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
