Following two recent shootings at the same residence on Walnut Street, Maryville Police Department officers have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in the second incident.
For the second shooting, a 22-year-old homeowner reported on Monday morning that he saw a person with a black hoodie and gun standing outside the house near a window. The homeowner fired one shot, but did not strike the individual, who fled.
Hours after the second shooting was reported, police officers found two men in a silver SUV a few blocks away from the residence, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said.
“That vehicle was occupied by two people, and one matched the description of the perpetrator,” Crisp said.
Maryville officers arrested Carson Beckett Mahler, 18, Chase Way, Maryville, at 10:48 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, and charged him with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The other individual MPD arrested was a 16-year-old juvenile, and he was charged with aggravated burglary, Crisp said. The juvenile also was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol.
Police are not releasing the name of the juvenile.
In the first shooting, four shots were fired into the home at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday.
Four people were in the house during the first incident, and the only injury was sustained by a 19-year-old man whose left ear was struck by debris. He did not require medical attention.
A bit over 24 hours later, Maryville Police officers responded to the call where the homeowner shot at the suspect. There were no injuries in the second occurrence.
Maryville Police officers are continuing to investigate both incidents.
