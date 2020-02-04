Maryville’s police department stayed busy in 2019, according to officials, but the data presented to the city government shows that nothing has changed dramatically in the past year.
That’s okay, Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp explained during a two-day meeting at the end of January. Crisp was one of many officials who recapped their departments’ year to council members.
Crisp centered on the data, starting off his presentation by noting numbers had not changed significantly since 2018, a fact he said proved both success and room for improvement in 2020.
“I think we’ve always been a progressive department,” Crisp said in an interview. “We have presence ... We feel that we do a very thorough job of investigating the crimes that do occur ... I think it’s the makeup of our community, too. I think we’re blessed with good people.”
In interviews and in the meeting, Crisp praised a department that both meets community needs and is looking for ways to improve its performance in the next five years.
But some elements that stood out to Crisp were the casualties of traffic, drugs and homicide.
He told council members and city officials that overdose deaths increased by one person from 9 to 10 in 2019, these out of a total 48 overdoses the department dealt with.
He admitted the department was hoping to have a better year in terms of responding to the opioid crisis and has had more successful years in the past.
Crisp also reported a single suicide and a single murder as well, both stemming from one incident in the summer. Police dealt with a total of 22 attempted suicides.
Despite growth, traffic accidents low
“We try to take a proactive stance to ensure we have a safe community,” Crisp said. That proactive stance meant Maryville police responded to 40,789 calls in 2019.
Those numbers could increase as Maryville’s population continues to grow.
City leaders have consistently suggested economic growth and new development are convincing people to move to the city. Road construction and some annexations mean the city’s boundaries are growing as well, and patrol is adapting accordingly.
More traffic means more risk, however, and Crisp reported there were four traffic deaths during the year. Two of those deaths were in portions of the city that had recently been annexed. In one way, that number is positive for the department: there were a total of four accident deaths in 2018.
Maryville police handle an average of 137 traffic incidents every month: nine of those were officer-involved in 2019, Crisp reported. Despite these numbers, Maryville accidents are safe enough as only 8% resulted in injuries.
“We’re trying to keep the speeds in check, keep the traffic signals in check as far as people’s driving habits,” Crisp said. “The hands-free driving law passed not long ago, we think that will help.”
Community support and future growth
Steady numbers may be the order of the day for 2019, but Crisp discussed several ways the department is looking into the future.
Part of that vision means spending.
According to budgets presented during the retreat, the department is planning to spend $960,000 on a firing range and accompanying equipment come 2022, one of several upgrades that may be on the horizon.
But another part is internal review.
“We just continue to look at our processes and worked well in 2019 or some things that didn’t work as well as we thought,” Crisp said. “A lot of our goals are to maintain what we’ve done.”
The department is internationally accredited and Crisp said they want to maintain best practices and get better where they already excel. Part of that means getting better with technology and even purchasing more tools of the trade.
Moreover, Crisp said he feels spirits are high and the community contributes to that.
“The things (officers) deal with very well,” he said. “We stand in awe of the support we get from the community. I don’t think, I know that’s very helpful. Hardly a week or two goes by that someone doesn’t drop by cookies or cupcakes with a little card that says ‘Thank you.’”
The chief said this is key for officers to see and is consistent source of encouragement in the face of difficult situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.