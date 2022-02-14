The Maryville Police Department will be gaining two new K-9s soon, following a pair of recent retirements.
The Jan. 31 meeting of the Maryville City Council saw approval of “a motion to declare certain items as surplus and to authorize their disposal.” The items in question are named Jak and Joe Joe. Both are K-9s with the Maryville Police Department, and between the two of them, they’ve racked up over a decade and a half of service to Maryville residents.
The two K-9s can look forward to comfortable retirements with their Maryville Police Department handlers, Travis Brown and Steve Dotson. First, though, they’ll need to make the transition from working dogs into pets.
Sergeant Brown, who has worked as Jak’s handler for seven years, noted that going from a full-time workload to a life of leisure can be difficult for Belgian Malinois, Jak and Joe Joe’s breed. Brown looks forward to helping Jak make that transition. He plans on keeping him active by taking him to the lake and making sure he gets his exercise as he enjoys retirement.
On working with a K-9, Brown observed that “the camaraderie is amazing. You’ve always got a partner with you. It’s the greatest job in the department.”
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp made sure to note that the city wouldn’t lack K-9s, however. There are currently four K-9s with the department, which has acquired two dogs to replace Jak and Joe Joe. Both dogs remain available to the police department, although, should they be needed before the new K-9s and their handlers are ready for service.
Though the new K-9s are already trained for their new roles, officers Ryan Hickman and Jordan Isbell, the dogs’ future handlers, will undergo six weeks of initial training before taking on their new positions with the assistance of experienced field training officers.
In a conversation with The Daily Times, Crisp stressed the importance of a good match. The task, he said, is to “find the dogs that mesh best with the handlers.” On the K-9 program, which the police department has maintained since the ’90s, Crisp said that it represented “a good tool to engage our citizens and a valuable tool for serving the citizens of Maryville.”
