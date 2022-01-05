A sticky white mat at the door of Maryville Police Department’s indoor firing range keeps boot prints from dirtying the ballistic steel floor.
All the walls of the modular training building are bulletproof. Inside, four lanes allow officers to practice their accuracy and decision-making.
The range is one of three simulators currently on the training facility’s grounds at 410 Home Ave., that help officers and firefighters practice real-life emergency responses.
An $852,482.33 investment from Maryville City Council was approved in April 2021 to build the shooting range integrated with software that creates training scenarios.
On one side, two rifle lanes are about 40 yards long. On the other side of a ballistic steel wall, two lanes are half that length and serve a dual purpose for handgun accuracy and video simulations.
At the end of each side is a “self-healing” rubber mat that absorbs the shells and spits them into a tunnel to deposit in the back.
Officers can choose from thousands of different scenarios located on a mounted monitor to the right of the shorter firing lanes.
In addition to videos included and uploaded from other departments using the software, MPD can record and project their own videos for practice.
The videos, called “judgmental simulations,” are intended to measure response time and whether or not an officer should have shot.
“Armed disturbances, burglaries ... intoxicated domestics — anything, basically, that you deal with on an everyday basis in the field is here,” MPD Sgt. Travis Brown, a Field Training Officer, said.
During a simulation, officers use a laser gun modeled to feel and shoot like the ones they carry. For accuracy, the laser gun is calibrated before the video starts.
A projection onto the rubber mat displays the visual aspect of the simulation, while speakers send out sound.
The same monitor that is used to pick a scenario, shows a recording of the officer’s reaction and the video simulation to which they are reacting. Once an officer has completed it — time can vary greatly in length — they’re able to review the recording.
If laser shots are fired, a red dot marks where the bullet landed and pinpoints the image to show what was happening in that moment.
“It is just a wonderful opportunity to prepare officers ... and it’s, you know, in an environment that we can control,” MPD Chief Tony Crisp said. “It just gives that realistic training that we’ve just not had the opportunity to have in the past.”
More than a firing range
The facility as a whole offers multiple different stages to practice one full scenario at once or one part at a time. For instance, they can start in the driving simulation.
A seat, steering wheel, pedals and three screens allow officers to practice pulling vehicles over, or chasing an evader. Complete with a police radio to the side, the set-up imitates every step an officer would need to take while driving a cruiser.
For instance, once their emergency lights are activated, they still have to look both ways before crossing through a stop sign or red light.
“Some of the dangerous, most dangerous things that we do is drive vehicles and firearms,” Crisp said.
From the driving simulator, officers can go to the firing range or the fire tower for the next step in the scenario.
The fire tower is five floors high and can be rearranged to imitate different types of buildings and floor plans. Some parts assembled with wood were made to get broken and re-built.
A breakable wooden roof, floor and window are for officers or firefighters to practice gaining entrance into a building if the door isn’t an option.
Crisp said the facility as a whole isn’t complete yet. In the future and behind the towers, he said they’ll add a K-9 course and “burn cell,” which would simulate live fires.
