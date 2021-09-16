Before Sears is torn down at Foothills Mall, Maryville Police and Fire Departments will be using the space to undergo trainings and scenario simulations. Chief Tony Crisp said to not be alarmed at the sight of a bunch of first responders, it is only a drill.
Saturday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. MPD's Special Weapons and Tactics team will be at the closed Sears in Foothills Mall. Crisp said there will be about 10 people and several vehicles.
He added that they'll be doing exercises on how to approach armed subjects and being able to use the building will be helpful in running those scenarios.
By training there, Crisp said, they will have practical exposure to any types of challenges similar buildings could pose.
Sept. 20-23 and Sept. 27-29, Crisp said MFD will be in the area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. He added that they'll be doing search and rescue scenarios using "dummies" and smoke machines.
Nine to 12 firefighters will be there with fire trucks and other vehicles as well.
The area they're using will be blocked off to the public, but the mall will still be accessible.
A release from Maryville states that anyone visiting the mall will be able to see the activity and potentially see fake smoke from the drills.
