Officers responded to two shootings at the same residence in Maryville over the weekend.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp confirmed four shots were fired into a residence on Walnut Street around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Four people were in the house at the time of the shooting, Crisp said, but none required medical treatment. The only injury was sustained by a 19-year-old man whose left ear was hit by bullet or wall fragments.
Crisp reported the injury was “non-life-threatening and did not require medical attention.”
According to Crisp, a bit over 24 hours later, Maryville Police officers responded to another call at the same residence early Monday morning.
A 22-year-old living in the house reported to law enforcement he saw a person with a black hoodie and gun standing outside of the house near a window. The homeowner fired one shot, but did not strike the individual, who fled the scene.
Maryville Police Department is investigating both incidents.
