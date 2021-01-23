Two men were taken into custody Thursday after one allegedly evaded police on foot and the other allegedly hid in an unsuspecting homeowner’s bedroom.
Joseph Cody Lynn Leath, 28, Sugarpine Way, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:52 p.m. Jan. 21 and charged with evading arrest, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and two counts of violation of pretrial release conditions.
On the violation of pretrial release charges, Leath was being held without bond pending 1:30 p.m. hearings Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court. On all other charges, he was being held on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Douglas Ray Treece, 27, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:52 p.m. Jan. 21 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 25 in Blount County Circuit Court.
An incident report states an officer at approximately 1:43 p.m. saw Leath driving a Nissan Pathfinder on East Broadway Avenue in Maryville. Since Leath’s driver’s license was revoked, and there was also an active warrant for his arrest, the officer tried to pull him over, the report states.
Leath, though, increased his speed after noticing the police vehicle, the report states. He turned first onto Wales Avenue and then into the driveway of a residence that wasn’t his on the avenue’s 1000 block.
“Upon pulling up behind the vehicle, Mr. Leath quickly exited the driver door and ignored my commands to stay still and not move,” the reporting officer wrote.
The report states Leath fled on foot, trying to enter the residence and, after failing to get in, continuing to run. Officers pursued Leath on foot before catching up to and apprehending him.
Despite drug paraphernalia sitting in plain view near his car’s center console, the report states, Leath consented to a vehicle search, and officers found “a plethora of syringes and other narcotic equipment,” plus a a bag containing a brown substance believed to be heroin.
When asked where the other people in his car had gone, Leath said he didn’t know, the report states. Meanwhile, a nearby homeowner came out of his house to see what was happening; he said he didn’t see anyone come into his house, as he was in the shower, but welcomed officers to search his residence.
In the house, officers found four people hiding in a bedroom with the lights turned off, the report states. They all complied with commands to step out of the room and were identified.
One of the people was Treece, who had an active warrant for his arrest, the report states. Both Treece and Leath were taken to Blount County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.