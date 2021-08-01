The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation publishes an annual statewide school crime study based on reports law enforcement agencies are required to submit. This is the second article in a three-part series based on data The Daily Times requested specific to Blount County. Sunday’s article focused on Blount County, today on Maryville and Tuesday will be on Alcoa.
Across Maryville City Schools’ eight campuses, the Maryville Police Department records only about a dozen crimes each year and about half involve an arrest.
In 2019 there were 13, and 12 each in 2018 and 2020, although students were on campus fewer days during the last calendar year because of COVID-19 precautions.
As with other local school districts, many of the cases are based on simple assault or intimidation — about half of the Maryville cases in 2018 and 2019. Although Maryville Police Department reported only three drug/narcotic violations on school property in 2018 and two the next year, there were five in 2020.
The school crime statistics aren’t necessarily related to students or staff. Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said a drug charge last year at Foothills Elementary was the result of a parent in the parking lot who was identified as an impaired driver. That was the only case at Foothills in the years covered by the report, and MPD reported no cases at John Sevier Elementary.
Sam Houston Elementary had one report of intimidation in 2018. Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School had a counterfeit report and a drug report last year.
Coulter Grove Intermediate School had nine reports over the three years, according to Crisp. That included two reports of simple assaults, one of theft and one of pornography in 2018, two reports of intimidation in 2019, and last year one each involving intimidation, theft and pornography.
At Maryville Junior High School, the police department reported two incidents involving intimidation and two of simple assault in 2019, up from one simple assault and a drug report in 2018. Last year the junior high had only one report, vandalism.
At Maryville High School, the biggest category has been drugs, with two in 2018, two in 2019 and three in 2020. Crisp said the drug reports usually involve marijuana in vape form, but there was one case of LSD. While MPD will take K-9 units to the high school sometimes to check for drugs, the chief said those checks seldom result in an arrest.
MPD reported one simple assault at the high school in 2018 and 2019, and a case of intimidation in 2018. Added to that were a fraud report in 2019, and one pornography incident each in 2019 and 2020.
The district’s alternative program at Maryville Academy had one fraud report in 2018, and in 2019 one intimidation and one vandalism.
“We take bullying very seriously,” Crisp said, and that type of conduct may rise to the level that it is considered intimidation under the law. With school resource officers on the campus, he said, “We try to get on these things early.”
The SROs develop rapport with the students so the officers can intervene and head off problems. “We have our ear to the rail,” he said.
“I feel that our schools are very safe,” Crisp added.
