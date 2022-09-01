On Aug. 31, 2002, Tony Crisp was cleaning out his old office in preparation for assuming his new position as Maryville Chief of Police when he got a call from dispatch.
“They said, hey, we know you don’t take over until midnight, but you might want to go by the herb store,” Crisp remembered. “They’ve got a homicide.”
The herb store in question was a tiny box of a building located at 509 McGhee St., Maryville, and run by Maryville resident Helen Mills less than a mile from City Hall.
When Crisp and the rest of law enforcement arrived, he found the scene of a homicide which would follow him for the rest of his career. Mills, a 68-year-old dance enthusiast, had been strangled by someone who fled the scene, locking the door to the establishment behind them.
Twenty years later, Mills’ murderer still has not been apprehended. That hasn’t been for a lack of trying on the part of MPD. Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked on the case for over a year, and Crisp even hired a retired private investigator as a contractor to exclusively chase leads across the state. On the anniversary of the murder, Crisp feels like a crucial piece of the puzzle is still missing.
“I feel very confident that we have done everything that we can to work this case, but we just don’t have that piece of evidence that’s out there. We know somebody has to have something,” Crisp said.
To have a crime go unsolved is unusual for Crisp’s department. In 2021, for example, Maryville Police officers cleared 53.88% of the calls they received according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Though that number may seem small, the state average for the same period was 39.8%.
Crisp credits his department’s success rate to a communal dedication to excellence. Bringing perpetrators to justice, he said, is not optional.
“Our goal is always at least 50%. That’s an internal goal we have,” he said. “We solve cases.”
But regardless of averages, MPD is still no closer to justice for Helen Mills. The incident is officially labeled a cold case.
Murder, as a rule, is a rare occurrence in Maryville. More often than not, the killer is known to the victim and the case is open and shut. Only four murders in Crisp’s jurisdiction are unsolved, with some of the cases dating back to the 1970s.
When a case goes unsolved for a lengthy period of time, Crisp likes to make sure his officers regularly review the material collected, switching up who is assigned to read up on the case. Maryville Police Lt. Junior Hess, for example, read through the case files on Mills recently. Hess was covering a shift for a coworker on the day of the murder and was one of the officers who responded to the scene. His work on the case has included sending samples from the crime scene back and forth to various labs for analysis in hopes of a better outcome, even coordinating with Texas Rangers to see if an apprehended serial killer might have been to blame.
“He was killing, and it was by strangulation, but it didn’t match our crime. None of it matched our crime,” Hess said.
Hess feels the missing link to the case is somewhere in the community. Someone, he said, knows something about the crime and hasn’t come forward. That possibility is frustrating.
“Somebody’s lived with it for 20 years. That’s gotta weigh on you,” he said.
Both MPD and the Mills family have offered rewards for information through the years, with the Mills family even paying for a billboard advertising where tipsters could call. Nothing has come of their efforts thus far. But for her part, Mills’ daughter, Debbie Segar, doesn’t blame MPD for the fact that the killer hasn’t been brought to justice.
“I have all the faith that I could have and would have in them,” she said. “Tony and his people have done a good job. I know it’s gone cold but I know they revisit it.”
Segar still lives in Maryville, and remembers her mother fondly. She hopes that on the anniversary of her family’s tragedy, someone will come forward with the information that will solve the case for once and for all.
“We’re hoping that someone does know something,” she said, “And they’ll be like okay, now is the time to do something. I’ve got to get this off my chest.”
Whether anyone will come forward remains to be seen. Until then, MPD officers continue to look for new leads.
