City of Maryville officials said in a news announcement Monday the annual Christmas tree lighting originally set for Nov. 30 was postponed.
The delay comes "due to the rise in COVID cases in the past few weeks," the announcement stated, adding "We will be participating with a more socially distanced presence in the Christmas Parade scheduled for Dec. 12."
The news announcement told residents to stay tuned for more details, but noted city decorations are now lit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.