Maryville’s Ripley PR announced Tuesday it was recognized in a new Forbes best-of list as one of the nation’s top publication relations agencies for 2021.
The business, 357 Ellis Ave., Maryville, scored a Top 200 spot out of 7,000 PR agencies recommended for the list, placing it in the top 3% of American PR firms.
“Receiving this award is a testament to how hard our team works every day to provide our clients with the best results possible,” Ripley CEO and founder Heather Ripley said. “The quality of our work is proven by the support we received from our clients that nominated and voted for us throughout the process.”
She added it was the company’s “ability to show a return on investment” that set it apart from similar entities.
Founded in 2013, Ripley is a global public relations agency that specializes in home service and construction trades, franchise, manufacturing, automotive and business-to-business technology.
This is the first year Forbes has released a Top 200 PR list, which it did in conjunction with consumer data partner Statista.
