A Maryville public relations executive has been named to the new Global Ethics Council (GEC), appointed by leadership of the London-based 35,000-member Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA).
Mary Beth West — a senior strategist with Knoxville-based Fletcher Marketing PR — will serve as a founding GEC member, alongside 17 other leaders from across the world, as the organization seeks to raise ethical standards worldwide.
The other three American council members, all New Yorkers, are Kim Sample, president of the PR Council; Matt Neale, global CEO of Golin; and Rob Flaherty, chairman of Ketchum.
“Ethical practice has never been higher on the business agenda than it is today,” said Francis Ingham, director general of the PRCA. “Consumers expect businesses not just to be profitable, but to have moral purpose, too.
“The PRCA’s Global Ethics Council will set the international gold standard for ethical public relations practice,” Ingham said. “The council brings together a select group of the world’s leading PR practitioners, and we are delighted that Mary Beth West has agreed to join it. Mary Beth has a formidable reputation of campaigning for the highest standards of behavior, and I look forward to working with her in the years ahead.”
West’s 25-year career included 15 years as a public relations agency owner and numerous U.S.-based national leadership appointments serving the public relations profession.
“There can be no ‘ethics’ without ‘compliance,’” West said. “The PRCA’s unique ethical-compliance mandate in public relations means that this Global Ethics Council will offer a new, relevant and urgently needed voice for the industry worldwide. It’s an honor to be selected alongside such well-respected colleagues, in service to stronger ethical standards that will make our global profession more effective and accountable.”
West also serves on the honorary board of visitors of the University of Tennessee College of Communication & Information and in philanthropic volunteer posts for Blount Memorial Foundation, the East Tennessee Foundation’s Blount Community Fund, Pellissippi State Foundation and Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.