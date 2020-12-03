Four months after developers announced plans to build a Publix grocery store near Foothills Mall, a lawsuit filed by the mall’s owner alleging several breaches of contract is still floating around Blount’s court system.
A hearing set for Monday, Nov. 30, was taken off Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan’s docket at attorneys’ request and so far hasn’t been rescheduled for a new date, the judge emailed The Daily Times on Thursday.
The lawsuit, originally filed Aug. 12, details Foothills Mall Owner Equities LLC’s (FMOE) accusations that developer CHM Foothills 7 LLC and Publix of Tennessee ignored a series of decades-old agreements attached to the site when they proposed the grocery store project.
No work, no breach
Prominent among these was the initial complaint’s allegation that “covenants and easements regarding the development and operation of the various parcels of land included within or adjacent to the mall” would be broken if the old Sears structure were torn down and a Publix not attached to the mall complex were built.
On Sep. 25, Publix’s attorneys hit back with a motion to dismiss two of the complaint’s seven allegations that addressed plans to tear down the Sear’s building.
Doing so would “negatively impact” the mall’s “common spaces” and the “overall architectural design and appearance,” FMOE’s complaint argued, and the plans alone constituted a breach of contract.
A legal brief explaining the motion to dismiss disagreed: “Neither (of the) claims against Publix alleges that a breach has in fact occurred or that plaintiff has been damaged,” it stated.
“Liability against Publix hinges on the commission of an act — the redevelopment of the (Sears building) — that has yet to occur and that might or might not occur in the future,” the brief states.
Since no construction, demolition or other development actually has taken place, the brief essentially argues, there is no way a contract could have been broken.
“The complaint fails to allege the existence of damages resulting from the alleged ‘breach’ of ... agreements,” Publix’s attorneys stated. “Instead, plaintiff asserts merely that it might (emphasized in italics) suffer damages ... if CHM is permitted to redevelop the vacant Sears building per its site plan.”
Foothills Mall owners attached more than 450 pages of contract documents in its initial filing, showing fine-tuned agreements spanning nearly 40 years and signed by entities including the company that owned Proffitt’s Department Stores and the parent company of Miller’s Department Store.
Those agreements are still applicable to the old Sears building and to the site where Publix wants to build its first Blount County location, according to the complaint.
‘Greatly enhance the mall’
CHM — a Knoxville-based development firm that has built other Publix stores — noted in a June 8 letter to Time Equities that, though COVID-19 may have impacted the mall’s business, Publix was still going strong, despite tectonic economic shifts.
“The redevelopment work will greatly enhance the mall for the benefit of CHM, FMOE and all other owners and tenants at the mall,” the letter stated.
It wasn’t the first time CHM told Time Equities of its plans, but two months later — and after CHM representatives spoke to The Daily Times about the potential project for an article published on July 30 — the complaint was filed.
The Daily Times contacted representatives for CHM, Publix and New York City-based Time Equities Inc., parent firm of the mall’s owner.
“We remain hopeful this will be resolved,” CHM principal Jim Harrison emailed.
Publix and Time Equities did not reply by press time.
Inside Foothills Mall, there are currently 19 spaces listed for sale on Time Equities’ website, totaling 186,359 square feet of shopping real estate.
A PDF copy of CHM’s June 8 letter to Time Equities is attached to the online version of this article at thedailytimes.com.
